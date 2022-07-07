The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

