The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day moving average is $185.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.