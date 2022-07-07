The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 2.0% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.43. 32,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

