Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Cut by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 6.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $126,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $552.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $541.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

