TheStreet Downgrades Vistra (NYSE:VST) to C+

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vistra has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.
In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $35,000.
About Vistra (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistra (VST)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.