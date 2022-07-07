Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.65 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $279.75 million and approximately $17.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00092526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00256123 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00042701 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

