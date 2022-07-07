Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Down 1.6%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.23. Approximately 587,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 470,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. CSFB upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$420.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

