Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.84

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.84 and traded as high as $20.43. Tidewater shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 629,731 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $837.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 60,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $1,489,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,158,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 15.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 153,115 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $7,930,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 720,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

