TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0077

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $431,391.76 and $1.42 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00780924 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

