Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Up to $13.30

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $14.03. Titan International shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 971 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $886.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
