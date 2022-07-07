Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Up to $13.30

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $14.03. Titan International shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 971 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

Get Titan International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $886.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.