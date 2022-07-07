Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) versus Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Head to Head Comparison

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Titan Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 341.40%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Titan Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $43.17 million 2.21 -$24.56 million ($0.68) -3.22 Titan Medical $20.09 million 2.93 -$14.86 million ($0.09) -5.89

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -71.16% -44.65% -32.08% Titan Medical N/A -79.35% -49.13%

Risk and Volatility

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from fresh whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Titan Medical (Get Rating)

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.