TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.00

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 3404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1.21.

TMT Investments Company Profile (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

