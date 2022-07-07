TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.00

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 3404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1.21.
TMT Investments Company Profile (LON:TMT)
Featured Articles
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for TMT Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.