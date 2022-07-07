Tnf LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS opened at $70.76 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.