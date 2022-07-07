Tnf LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tnf LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $81.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.