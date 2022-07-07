Tnf LLC Sells 6,442 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tnf LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

