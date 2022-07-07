Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $18.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of TOST stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at $204,509,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $150,343.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,056 shares in the company, valued at $983,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock worth $172,349,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Toast by 205.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,159,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 780,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Toast by 357.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Toast by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 694,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.