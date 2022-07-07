Tobam Acquires 46,094 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Tobam boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4,727.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

