Tobam Buys 6,421 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.