Tobam Purchases 13,263 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 308.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in General Motors were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

