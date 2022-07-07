Tobam Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.72.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

