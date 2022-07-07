Tobam Sells 281,999 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,999 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after buying an additional 106,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Chewy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after buying an additional 219,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after buying an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $39.83 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

