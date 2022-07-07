Tobam Sells 8,499 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Insulet were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.67.

Shares of PODD opened at $230.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 365.59 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

