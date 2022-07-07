Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits One Day Volume of $15.15 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $23.96 or 0.00107355 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $26.35 million and approximately $15.15 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00118293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00686176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00033321 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

