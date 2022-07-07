Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 2,677 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.57. 90,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $190.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.