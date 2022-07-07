Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 507 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $313,456,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $262,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.09. 1,468,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,806,828. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.02 and a 200-day moving average of $335.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

