Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 2.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.63. 28,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.86. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

