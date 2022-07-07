Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $5.42 on Thursday, hitting $115.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,416. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

