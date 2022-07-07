Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $12.77 on Thursday, hitting $354.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

