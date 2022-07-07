Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 3,530 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

NYSE:K traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,244. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.