Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 111,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,034,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.14. 29,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average is $351.42.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

