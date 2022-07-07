Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,383 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.03. 21,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

