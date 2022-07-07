TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPIC. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 25,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 99,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.66 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $434.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.54.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPIC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

