Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.