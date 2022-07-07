Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,915 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.34% of Trane Technologies worth $120,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,647. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

