Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,013.15

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,013.15 ($12.27) and traded as low as GBX 750 ($9.08). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 761 ($9.22), with a volume of 30,260 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.95) price target on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £463.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2,930.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 850.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,011.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Treatt’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.05) per share, with a total value of £19,750.68 ($23,917.03). Also, insider Tim Jones bought 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.81) per share, for a total transaction of £43,294.50 ($52,427.34). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,870 shares of company stock worth $7,790,508.

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

