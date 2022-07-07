Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.78

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.78 and traded as low as $50.82. Trend Micro shares last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 15,079 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trend Micro had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $434.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

