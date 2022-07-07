Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.78

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.78 and traded as low as $50.82. Trend Micro shares last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 15,079 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.
About Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.