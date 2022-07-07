Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.39

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 219661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.65 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.2729032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

