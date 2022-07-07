Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.39

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 219661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.65 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.43.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56.
Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
See Also
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.