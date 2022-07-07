TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Raised to $48.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCBK. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 93,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,400. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

