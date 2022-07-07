Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.95

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 9600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMQ. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$120.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.50.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

