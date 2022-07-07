Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.11% of Tripadvisor worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

