Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 114,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

