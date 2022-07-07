Truist Financial Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $35.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.40 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.06.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. Shopify has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

