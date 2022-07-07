Tsfg LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises 0.7% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

