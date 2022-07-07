Tsfg LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $202.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.