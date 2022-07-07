Tsfg LLC Has $306,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $384.06 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

