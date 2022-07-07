Tsfg LLC Has $36,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9,500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after buying an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 236,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,450.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $100.60 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.