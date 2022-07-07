Tsfg LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.