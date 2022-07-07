Tsfg LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

