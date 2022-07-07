Tsfg LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Tsfg LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $260.84 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $297.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day moving average of $271.22.

