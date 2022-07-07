Tsfg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $179.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

